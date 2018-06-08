News briefs for June 8, 2018.

Google has announced its seven principles for AI development moving forward: "be socially beneficial; avoid creating or reinforcing unfair bias; be built and tested for safety; be accountable to people; incorporate privacy design principles; uphold high standards of scientific excellence; and be made available for uses that accord with these principles."

In other AI news, Engadget reports that scientists have created a psychopathic AI called Norman using images from Reddit. Scientists from MIT exposed Norman (named after the Psycho movie character) "to a constant stream of violent and gruesome images from the darkest corners of Reddit, and then presented it with Rorschach ink blot tests. The results were downright chilling."

Earlier this week, GitLab announced its GitLab Ultimate and Gold are now free for education and open source. Go here for more info on how open-source projects can apply.

Fedora is asking users to help test Linux kernel 4.17 on its next Test Day, which is Tuesday, June 12. See the wiki page for more info if you're interested in helping.

See Nico's Blog for an update on KDE Connect on Plasma Mobile. He notes that there is a suitable UI for Plasma Mobile in the git tree, which he was able to run on Plasma Mobile. The post also notes that "With Plasma Mobile the KDE community is envisioning a mobile experience that is giving you maximal freedom while ensuring your privacy." If you want to help, he has created a Meta-Task list for the project on Phabricator.

Finally, here's a reminder that today is the last day to participate in Phoronix's 14th Birthday Special.