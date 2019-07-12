News briefs for July 12, 2019.

Google yesterday announced Docsy, a website theme for technical documentation. From the Google blog post: "Docsy builds on existing open source tools, like Hugo, and our experience with open source docs, providing a fast and easy way to stand up an OSS documentation website with features specifically designed to support technical documentation. Special features include everything from site navigation to multi-language support—with easy site deployment options provided by Hugo. We also created guidance on how to add additional pages, structure your documentation, and accept community contributions, all with the goal of letting you focus on creating great content."

Several KDE releases came this week. KDE Applications 19.04.3 was released yesterday. This release contains more than 60 bugfixes and translation updates. See the full changelog for details.

KDE Plasma 5.16.3 also was released. This update comes just two weeks after the 5.16 release and contains several bugfixes and new translations. See the full Changelog for specifics.

And, Kdenlive 19.04.3 was released today. This release contains a ton of fixes, including "fixing compositing and speed effect regressions, thumbnail display issues of clips in the timeline and many Windows fixes. You can get the AppImage from the download page.

Alpine Linux 3.10.1 has been released. See the git log for the full list of changes in this version of the security-oriented lightweight distro.

Valve has launched Steam Labs, which gives users a peek at new experiments in development. According to TechCrunch, "Valve is quick to point out that all of these experiments are just that—there's no promising that any of the stuff that hits the Labs will make it all the way to the official client. They also say that even 'Steam Labs is itself an experiment', which will probably change and evolve a bunch over time." The first three experiments on Steam Labs are Micro Trailers, Interactive Recommender and Automatic Show.