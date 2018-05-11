Gnome Login Screen Redesign, CentOS Update, VirtualBox, Mender Team and IoT

by Petros Koutoupis
on May 11, 2018

News briefs for May 11, 2018.

In GNOME related news, version 3.28.2 officially landed sporting the infamous memory leak fix and much more. The project is now shifting its focus to 3.30.

While on the topic of GNOME and the future of the desktop environment, a lot of work has been invested in redesigning the login screen. So far, things are looking pretty slick...

The CentOS project just released version 7 1804, which is the free spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5.

Oracle recently announce the available of VirtualBox 5.2.12. This latest update includes support for the Linux 4.17 kernel, alongside your typical bug fixes.

Recently launched, the Mender team is providing Linux IoT users with an automated SaaS to update and manage their devices, all OTA. Be sure to check them out.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Contributing Editor, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

