GNOME 3.30.2 Released, Braiins OS Open-Source System for Cryptocurrency Embedded Devices Launched, Ubuntu 19.04 Dubbed Disco Dingo, Project OWL Wins IBM's Call for Code Challenge and Google Announces New Security Features

by Jill Franklin
on November 1, 2018

News briefs for November 1, 2018.

GNOME 3.30.2 was released yesterday. It includes several bug fixes, and packages should arrive in your distro of choice soon, but if you want to compile it yourself, you can get it here. The full list of changes is available here. This is the last planned point release of the 3.30 desktop environment. The 3.32 release is expected to be available in spring 2019.

Braiins Systems has announced Braiins OS, which claims to be "the first fully open source system for cryptocurrency embedded devices". FOSSBYTES reports that the initial release is based on OpenWrt. In addition, Braiins OS "keeps monitoring the working conditions and hardware to create reports of errors and performance. Braiins also claimed to reduce power consumption by 20%".

Ubuntu 19.04 will be called Disco Dingo, and the release is scheduled for April 2019. Source: OMG! Ubuntu!.

IBM announces Project OWL is the winner of its first Call for Code challenge. Project OWL is "an IoT and software solution that keeps first responders and victims connected in a natural disaster". The team will receive $200,000 USD and will be able to deploy the solution via the IBM Corporate Service Corps. The OWL stands for "stands for Organization, Whereabouts, and Logistics", and it's a hardware/software solution that "provides an offline communication infrastructure that gives first responders a simple interface for managing all aspects of a disaster".

Google yesterday announced four new security features for Google accounts. According to ZDNet, Google won't allow you to sign in if you have disabled JavaScript in your browser. It plans to pull data from Google Play Protect to list all malicious apps installed on Android phones, and it also now will notify you whenever you share any data from your Google account. Finally, it has implemented a new set of procedures to help users after an account has been attacked.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
Why Your Server Monitoring (Still) Sucks
Mike Julian
System76 Thelio Computer
System76 Announces American-Made Desktop PC with Open-Source Parts
Bryan Lunduke
November 2018 Cover
The Monitoring Issue
Bryan Lunduke
""
CloudWatch Is of the Devil, but I Must Use It
Corey Quinn
""
Normalizing Filenames and Data with Bash
Dave Taylor
Bryan Lunduke
Bryan Lunduke Is New LJ Deputy Editor
Bryan Lunduke

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell