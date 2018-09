Games for Linux are booming like never before. The revolution comes courtesy of cross-platform dev tools, passionate programmers and community support. Join us this month as we take a Deep Dive in to gaming.

Deep Dive features:

Crossing Platforms: a Talk with the Developers Building Games for Linux

Would You Like to Play a Linux Game?

Meet TASBot, a Linux-Powered Robot Playing Video Games for Charity

Review: Thrones of Britannia

Also featured in this issue:

ModSecurity and nginx

Clearing Out /boot

VCs Are Investing Big into a New Cryptocurrency: Introducing Handshake

Edit PDFs with Xournal

FOSS Project Spotlight: Nitrux, a Linux Distribution with a Focus on AppImages and Atomic Upgrades

Stop Killing Your Cattle: Server Infrastructure Advice

Regular columns include:

Kyle Rankin's Hack and /: Two Portable DIY Retro Gaming Consoles

Shawn Powers' The Open-Source Classroom: Globbing and Regex

Reuven M. Lerner's At the Forge: Bytes, Characters and Python 2

Dave Taylor's Work the Shell: Creating the Concentration Game PAIRS with Bash, Part II

Zack Brown's diff -u: What's New in Kernel Development

Glyn Moody's Open Sauce: What Is the Point of Mozilla?

