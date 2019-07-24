FTC Announces $5 Billion Settlement with Facebook, First Preview Release of Fedora CoreOS Now Available, Red Hat Certificate System Achieves Common Criteria Certification, GNOME 3.33.4 Released and Summer Update on /e/

by Jill Franklin
on July 24, 2019

News briefs for July 24, 2019.

The Federal Trade Commission announces a $5 billion settlement with Facebook. CNN reports the deal resolves "a sweeping investigation by regulators into how the company lost control over massive troves of personal data and mishandled its communications with users. It is the largest fine in FTC history—and yet still only about a month's worth of revenue for Facebook."

The Fedora CoreOS team announces the first preview release of Fedora CoreOS, "a new Fedora edition built specifically for running containerized workloads securely and at scale". From the announcement: "It's designed specifically for running containerized workloads without regular maintenance, automatically updating itself with the latest OS improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. It provisions itself with Ignition, runs containers with Podman and Moby, and updates itself atomically and automatically with rpm-ostree." Note that only the testing stream is available at this time. You can download the Fedora CoreOS preview release here.

Red Hat Certificate System has achieved Common Criteria certification. This means that "Red Hat Certificate System has demonstrated conformance to an internationally recognized set of security and functionality standards. Certifying against these standards attests that Red Hat Certificate System, the operating system running it, and the underlying hardware platform, can meet the highly-regulated and security-conscious needs of governments and commercial organizations around the globe."

GNOME 3.33.4 was released today. Go here for the full list of updated modules and changes. Note that this release is a snapshot of development code and is primarily intended for testing purposes.

Gaël Duval has posted a summer update on /e/. Read the post to learn more about the status of the "unGoogled mobile OS" that's currently supported on 80 different smartphone models and the smartphones available for purchase with /e/OS preloaded that customers have just started receiving (in Europe only at this point).

