News briefs for October 11, 2018.

Following the news of Microsoft joining the Open Invention Network, the Free Software Foundation issued a statement calling on Microsoft to "take additional steps to continue the momentum toward a complete resolution". These steps include "make a clear, unambiguous statement that it has ceased all patent infringement claims on the use of Linux in Android"; "work within OIN to expand the definition of what it calls the 'Linux System' so that the list of packages protected from patents actually includes everything found in a GNU/Linux system"; and "use the past patent royalties extorted from free software to fund the effective abolition of all patents covering ideas in software."

RaspEX Build 181010 is now available for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. It features the Helium Desktop from BunsenLabs Linux, and according to Softpedia News, it's "based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, using packages from the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Stretch' and Linaro open source software for ARM SoCs. RaspEX is compatible with Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+." See also Arne Exton's release announcement for more details.

Red Hat announced the availability of the OpenShift Container Platform 3.11 release yesterday. eWeek reports that key highlights with this release "are multiple components that have been integrated from the CoreOS Tectonic distribution of Kubernetes, including a new cluster administrator console. Red Hat has also integrated CoreOS' Operator concept into OpenShift making it easier for organizations to deploy cloud native applications."

CentOS and Red Hat announced an important Linux kernel security update for CentOS Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 that addresses two vulnerabilities found in those operating systems: CVE-2018-5391 and CVE-2018-14634.Users should update immediately. See the Softpedia News post for details.

Qt Creator 4.8 Beta was released today. This version introduces experimental support for the Language Server Protocol, added some experimental C++ features and added support for running debuggers on one or more executables simultaneously. You can download the open-source version here.