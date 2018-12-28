One year later, the Freescale and NXP PowerPC microprocessors are now protected against the variant 2 of the Spectre vulnerability.

For those who absolutely need those one or two applications from Windows, the Chromebook will soon officially supports a dual-boot mode in which users can install both Windows and Chrome OS side-by-side. Unlike the Linux app support within Chrome OS, this new feature will allow you to run one of operating systems at a time.

In upsetting news, Koji Igarashi's Kickstarter campaign for his yet-to-be released game, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, has officially announced that the ports to both the Mac OS and Linux are now cancelled. Bloodstained is a Castlevania clone and I personally funded it, so I am extremely upset myself.