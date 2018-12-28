Freescale and NXP PowerPC Microprocessors Protected Against Spectre, Chromebook to Support Dual-Boot Mode, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game Kickstarted Campaign Cancels Linux Port

by Petros Koutoupis
on December 28, 2018

One year later, the Freescale and NXP PowerPC microprocessors are now protected against the variant 2 of the Spectre vulnerability.

For those who absolutely need those one or two applications from Windows, the Chromebook will soon officially supports a dual-boot mode in which users can install both Windows and Chrome OS side-by-side. Unlike the Linux app support within Chrome OS, this new feature will allow you to run one of operating systems at a time.

In upsetting news, Koji Igarashi's Kickstarter campaign for his yet-to-be released game, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, has officially announced that the ports to both the Mac OS and Linux are now cancelled. Bloodstained is a Castlevania clone and I personally funded it, so I am extremely upset myself.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

