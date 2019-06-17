FreeBSD 11.3-RC1 Available, Lenovo ThinkPad P To Come With Ubuntu Pre-Installed, Star Labs Now Offers Zorin OS On Laptops, Remote Monitoring Software Pulseway v6.3.3 Released, PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition 2019.06, Linux Kernel Update

by Petros Koutoupis
on June 17, 2019

FreeBSD 11.3-RC1 is now officially available with installation images for amd64, i386, aarch64, armv6 and more. This release contains mostly bug fixes.

If you are looking for a new laptop with Linux support out-of-box, the Lenovo ThinkPad P series will have Ubuntu 18.04 pre-installed. They will go on sale later this month in the US.

Speaking of laptops, the folks over at Zorin OS are teaming up with UK-based Star Labs to produce a beautiful computing experience. Starting on June 21st, Star Labs will be offering Zorin OS 15 as an option for pre-installed images on a variety of the their laptops.

Real-time remote monitoring and management software, Pulseway version 6.3.3 was released. Key updates include a large number of additional third party titles, the ability to export reports in CSV format, and remote desktop file transfer.

PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition 2019.06 is now out boasting a Linux 5.1.10 kernel, KDE Applications 19.04.2, KDE Frameworks 5.59.0, KDE Plasma 5.16.0 and more.

With the released of the latest release candidate in the Linux kernel 5.2-rc5, Linus sees a light at the end of the tunnel: "But the good news is that we're getting to the later parts of the rc series, and things do seem to be calming down. I was hoping rc5 would end up smaller than rc4, and so it turned out."  You can view a complete list of changes here.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior performance software engineer at Cray for its Lustre High Performance File System division. He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

Load Disqus comments

TS-4900 SPECS

 

 

Recent Articles

KDE's Kalzium
Study the Elements with KDE's Kalzium
Joey Bernard
""
Android Low-Memory Killer--In or Out?
Zack Brown
""
Filesystem Hierarchy Standard
Kyle Rankin
""
Webinar: Operationalizing DevSecOps
Carlie Fairchild
wickr logo
Wickr: Redefining the Messaging Platform, an Interview with Co-Founder, Chris Howell
Petros Koutoupis
OpenNebula
FOSS Project Spotlight: OpenNebula
Michael Abdou

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo