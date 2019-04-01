Free Penguin Party Stickers!

by Carlie Fairchild
on April 1, 2019
Penguin Party sticker

Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the address below to receive free Penguin Party 3"x4" stickers!

Linux Journal

9597 Jones Rd, #331

Houston, TX 77065

USA

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation. You can contact Carlie via e-mail, publisher@linuxjournal.com.

