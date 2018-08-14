FOSS Alternatives to Popular Proprietary Software

by Carlie Fairchild
on August 14, 2018
free and open source software alternatives to proprietary software

A list of FOSS alternatives to popular proprietary software was compiled in to what is now a popular infographic by anonymiss@despora.de. We've contributed by making a text list of the infographic. Now it's your turn-- tell us what FOSS alternatives you recommend in each category and we'll add them to this master list.

Google

YouTube

Google Maps

Gmail

  • FOSS: Disroot.org, https://disroot.org/en
  • FOSS: ProtonMail, https://www.protonmail.com
  • FOSS: Tutanota, https://tutanota.com

Google Play

Facebook

Instagram

WhatsApp

Twitter

Encyclopedia Britannica

Microsoft Windows or Apple Mac

Internet Explorer

Microsoft Office

Adobe Photoshop

 

""

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal's Publisher

