News briefs for March 19, 2019.

Mozilla announces the release of Firefox 66 this morning. With this new version, Firefox now prevents websites from playing sound automatically, has an improved search experience, smoother scrolling and much more. You can download Firefox from here.

The Kodi Foundation has joined the Linux Foundation. From the press release: "We strongly believe that open-source is the best way to achieve awesome things. That was and still is what moves Kodi forward. Ever since XBMP, where this project started, a small group of like-minded individuals from different backgrounds have worked together to achieve a goal, taking advantage of each other's merits and talents."

Nextcloud Founder and CEO Frank Karlitschek addressed an open letter sent to EU Parliament members against the Copyright Directive Articles 11 and 13. The letter was signed by more than 130 companies and business alliances from 16 European countries. Karlitschek says, "As founder and CEO of Nextcloud I fear that Articles 11 and 13 of this directive create a serious disadvantage for European startups. The fact that more than 100 companies from different European countries signed our text within a few days shows that I am far from being the only one. I urge every politician to protect European businesses and vote against Article 11 and Article 13." You can view the open letter here.

Tetrate will be hosting the first-ever Service Mesh Industry Conference in San Francisco on March 28th and 29th. From the press release: "Service Mesh day 2019 is hosted by Tetrate and supported by Google, Juniper Networks, Capital One, and open source foundations including Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloud Foundry, OpenStack and ONF. The conference will bring together open source experts, cloud providers, customers and industry influencers to explore the use of service mesh technology in enterprise environments. The conference will explore issues such as managing microservices for any app, at any scale, decentralized security controls and the future evolution of service mesh technologies. Attendees will have a chance to network with users and creators in this space who are pioneering service mesh deployments first-hand and participate in conversations that will shape the direction of the industry." The full schedule is here, and you can purchase tickets here.

SiFive announces an upgraded Freedom Everywhere SoC and the HiFive1 Revision B developer board. According to Phoronix, "The HiFive1 is a mini development board without video output and can be connected to Arduino-compatible accessories and designed for real-time embedded use-cases. But this small embedded development board is available for $49 USD." See SiFive.com for more information.