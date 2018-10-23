News briefs for October 23, 2018.

Firefox 63.0 was released this morning. With this new version, "users can opt to block third-party tracking cookies or block all trackers and create exceptions for trusted sites that don't work correctly with content blocking enabled". In addition, WebExtensions now run in their own process on Linux, and Firefox also now warns if you have multiple windows and tabs open when you quit via the main menu. You can download it from here.

Red Hat this morning announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to "bring a new wave of open innovation around emerging workloads like artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning and data science to enterprise datacenters around the world." Leading this partnership is the certification of Red Hat Enterprise Linux on NVIDIA DGX-1 systems, which will provide "a foundation or the rest of the Red Hat portfolio, including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, to be deployed and jointly supported on NVIDIA's AI supercomputers."

VirtualBox 6.0 Beta 1 was released today. Note that this is a beta release and shouldn't be used on production machines. Version 6.0 will be a new major release. So far, some of the changes include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration and improvements in the GUI design. See the forum for more information.

ODROID recently announced it is launching a new Intel-powered SBC. According to Phoronix, the "ODROID-H2 and is powered by an Intel J4105 Geminilake 2.3GHz quad-core processor, dual channel DDR4 memory via SO-DIMM slots, PCIe NVMe storage slot, dual Gigabit Ethernet, dual SATA 3.0 ports, and HDMI 2.0 / DP 1.2 display outputs". It is expected to be available in late November. See the ODROID forum for further details.

Richard Stallman yesterday announced the "GNU Kind Communication Guidelines". Stallman writes that in contrast to a code of conduct with punishment for people who violate the rules, "the idea of the GNU Kind Communication Guidelines is to start guiding people towards kinder communication at a point well before one would even think of saying, 'You are breaking the rules'." The initial version of the GNU Kind Communications Guidelines is here.