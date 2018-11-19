Feral Interactive Announces Total War: WARHAMMER II to Be Released for Linux Tomorrow, Uber Joined The Linux Foundation, Security Bug Discovered in Instagram, Fedora Taking Submissions for Supplemental Wallpapers and Kernel 4.20-rc3 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on November 19, 2018

News briefs for November 19, 2018.

Feral Interactive announces that Total War: WARHAMMER II will be released for Linux and macOS tomorrow, November 20, 2018. This follow-up of Total War: WARHAMMER "puts players in command of one of four fantastical Races, challenging them to wage a war of conquest in order to stabilise or disrupt the apocalyptically powerful Great Vortex." You can pre-order it from here for $59.99 US, and view the trailer from Feral's YouTube channel.

Uber has joined The Linux Foundation. The press release quotes Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin: "Uber has been active in open source for years, creating popular projects like Jaeger and Horovod that help businesses build technology at scale. We are very excited to welcome Uber to the Linux Foundation community. Their expertise will be instrumental for our projects as we continue to advance open solutions for cloud native technologies, deep learning, data visualization and other technologies that are critical to businesses today."

A new security vulnerability has been discovered in Instagram (owned by Facebook). The Information reports that the recently introduced "Download Your Data" security feature caused some users' passwords to be revealed. Instagram quickly fixed the bug and users were notified and asked to change their passwords and clear their browsing history.

Submissions now open for Fedora 30 Supplemental Wallpapers until January 19, 2019. The Fedora design team works with the community each release to select 16 additional wallpapers that users can install. This is your chance to start contributing to Fedora. See the Fedora Magazine post for more information.

Linux kernel 4.20-rc3 is out. Linus says the only unusual thing was his travel and that the changes "are pretty tiny".

