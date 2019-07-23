News briefs for July 23, 2019.

Feral Interactive yesterday announced Company of Heroes 2 for macOS and Linux: Commanders update is now available. This update of the WWII strategy game has five new commanders. See the game's official blog for more details. If you already have Company of Heroes 2, you can update for free; otherwise, you can purchase it from the Feral Store for $19.99.

Participate in a Fedora test week for kernel 5.2. This kernel version was recently released with several security fixes and will be coming soon to Fedora. The test week runs from now through July 29. See the wiki page for links to the test images and more details on how to test.

coreboot 4.10 has been released This release comes eight months following the 4.9 release, and includes 2538 commit changes from 198 authors. From the announcement: "Most of the changes were to mainboards, and on the chipset side, lots of activity concentrated on x86. However compared to previous releases activity (and therefore interest, probably) increased in vboot and in non-x86 architectures. However it's harder this time to give this release a single topic like the last: This release accumulates some of everything."

GNU Parallel 20190722 ("Ryugu") has been released. You can download the shell tool for executing jobs in parallel here, and go here to read more about GNU Parallel.

ESET launches version 7 of its File Security for Linux product, which Help Net Security says "provides advanced protection to organisations' general servers, network file storage and multipurpose servers". The article notes that ESET File Security for Linux is "powered by the latest ESET LiveGrid technology and eliminates all types of threats, including viruses, rootkits, worms and spyware. Version 7.0 offers a host of advanced features, including real-time file system protection, tighter security and a real-time web graphical user interface (GUI)."