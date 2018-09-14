Fedora Silverblue Test Day Next Week, Nextcloud 14 Released, Plasma 5.4 Beta Now Available, openSUSE's Recent Snapshots and Ansible Tower 3.3 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on September 14, 2018

News briefs for September 14, 2018.

The Fedora Workstation Team is holding a test day next week for Fedora Silverblue, a new variant of Fedora that has rpm-ostree at its core and provides fully atomic upgrades. The test day is Thursday, September 20, 2018. For more information on how to participate, visit the Silverblue Test Day Wiki page.

Nextcloud announced the release of version 14 this week. This new version introduces two big security improvements: video verification and signal/telegram/SMS 2FA support. Version 14 also includes many collaboration improvements as well as a Data Protection Confirmation app in compliance with the GDPR. Go here to install.

KDE released Plasma 5.14 beta yesterday. New to this version are improvements to Plasma's Discover software manager and the addition of a Firmware Update feature, among other things. The final release should be available in three weeks.

openSUSE has released three new snapshots, and the latest brought new major versions of Flatpak and qemu. Flatpak version 1.0 came with snapshot 20180911, and Mozilla Thunderbird received a major update in snapshot 20180910. See the announcement for more details on all the recent snapshot updates.

Ansible Tower 3.3 is now available. New enhancements include added functionality with Red Hat OpenShift, more granular permissions, improvements to the scheduler, support for multiple Ansible environments and more. Visit here for a free trial of Ansible Tower.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Daily Giveaway

Google - Home

Enter Now

Recent Articles

""
Lights, Camera, Open Source: Hollywood Turns to Linux for New Code Sharing Initiative
Gabriel Avner
KAlgebra logo
A Look at KDE's KAlgebra
Joey Bernard
""
Support for a LoRaWAN Subsystem
Zack Brown
""
Stop Killing Your Cattle: Server Infrastructure Advice
Kyle Rankin
""
What Is the Point of Mozilla?
Glyn Moody
Valley of Genius book cover
Book Review: Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley (As Told by the Hackers, Founders, and Freaks Who Made It Boom) by Adam Fisher
Petros Koutoupis

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell