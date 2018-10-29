News briefs for October 29, 2018.

The first ever Fedora Appreciation Week will run November 5th to the 11th. This week-long event takes place during the 15th anniversary of the Fedora Project and was organized by the Fedora Community Operations team to "to celebrate efforts of Fedora Project contributors and to say 'thank you' to each other." Go here to see how to participate.

The Qt Company announced the deprecation of Qbs. The last Qbs release will come out in April 2019, and the company intends to improve support for CMake significantly and eventually switch to CMake for building Qt itself.

The D language front end has finally merged with GCC 9. According to Phoronix, "The code is merged for GDC including the libphobos library (D run-time library) and D2 test suite. Adding the D support touches more than three thousand files (most of which is test suite cases) and 859,714 lines of code....Yes, the better part of a million new lines."

A security bug was discovered in systemd last week that can crash a Linux machine or execute malicious code. The Register reports that the "maliciously crafted DHCPv6 packets can try to exploit the programming cockup and arbitrarily change parts of memory in vulnerable systems, leading to potential code execution. This code could install malware, spyware, and other nasties, if successful". The vulnerability is in the DHCPv6 client of the systemd management suite.

And finally, you've likely already heard that IBM yesterday announced its acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion. Interesting note: Bob Young, founder of Red Hat, was Linux Journal's first editor in chief.