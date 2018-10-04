Fedora 29 GNOME 3.30 Test Day Tomorrow, Kernel Update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch", Jigsaw Introduces Intra App to Prevent Censorship, Russian Subway Dogs Now Available for Linux and AT&T Releases Router Specs to the Open Compute Project

by Jill Franklin
on October 4, 2018

News briefs for October 4, 2018.

Tomorrow, October 5, 2018, is a Fedora 29 GNOME 3.30 Test Day. If you're interested in participating, see the wiki page. All you need is Fedora 29 (which you can grab from the wiki), and the event will be held in #fedora-test-day on Freenode IRC.

Debian released a kernel update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" that addresses several vulnerabilities. If you haven't done so already, update to version 4.9.110-3+deb9u5. See the security announcement for details. (Source: Softpedia News.)

Jigsaw, a cyber unit division owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, recently introduced Intra, a new app with the goal of protecting users from state-sponsored censorship. According to TechCrunch, Intra "aims to prevent DNS manipulation attacks" and that "by passing all your browsing queries and app traffic through an encrypted connection to a trusted Domain Name Server, Intra says it ensures you can use your app without meddling or get to the right site without interference."

The game Russian Subway Dogs, the "systemic arcade game inspired by the real life stray dogs of the Moscow metro", is getting a content update and also is now supported on Linux. It's available now on Steam, itch.io and Humble Bundle for $14.99 USD, and you can view the trailer here.

AT&T this week is releasing specifications for a cell site gateway router to the Open Compute Project. According to the press release, this "white box" blueprint will allow any hardware maker to build these routers, which will be installed at tens of thousands of cell towers during the next several years. These routers then will "eventually form the infrastructure that will enable not just phones and tablets to connect to our mobile 5G network, but new technologies like autonomous cars, drones, augmented reality and virtual reality systems, smart factories, and more".

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
Dealing with printk()
Zack Brown
""
What's Your System's Uptime?
Ricardo Fraile
pricing gun
Shall We Study Amazon's Pricing Together?
Doc Searls
programming issue
Linux Journal October 2018: Programming
Carlie Fairchild
containers
Weekend Reading: Containers
Carlie Fairchild
Bash
Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming
Vladimir Likic

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell