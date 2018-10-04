News briefs for October 4, 2018.

Tomorrow, October 5, 2018, is a Fedora 29 GNOME 3.30 Test Day. If you're interested in participating, see the wiki page. All you need is Fedora 29 (which you can grab from the wiki), and the event will be held in #fedora-test-day on Freenode IRC.

Debian released a kernel update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" that addresses several vulnerabilities. If you haven't done so already, update to version 4.9.110-3+deb9u5. See the security announcement for details. (Source: Softpedia News.)

Jigsaw, a cyber unit division owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, recently introduced Intra, a new app with the goal of protecting users from state-sponsored censorship. According to TechCrunch, Intra "aims to prevent DNS manipulation attacks" and that "by passing all your browsing queries and app traffic through an encrypted connection to a trusted Domain Name Server, Intra says it ensures you can use your app without meddling or get to the right site without interference."

The game Russian Subway Dogs, the "systemic arcade game inspired by the real life stray dogs of the Moscow metro", is getting a content update and also is now supported on Linux. It's available now on Steam, itch.io and Humble Bundle for $14.99 USD, and you can view the trailer here.

AT&T this week is releasing specifications for a cell site gateway router to the Open Compute Project. According to the press release, this "white box" blueprint will allow any hardware maker to build these routers, which will be installed at tens of thousands of cell towers during the next several years. These routers then will "eventually form the infrastructure that will enable not just phones and tablets to connect to our mobile 5G network, but new technologies like autonomous cars, drones, augmented reality and virtual reality systems, smart factories, and more".