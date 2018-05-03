News briefs for May 3, 2018.

Facebook has open-sourced its PyTorch 1.0 AI framework. Facebook was using the framework in-house for its machine learning projects, but now it is free for developers to use as well. According to the story on ZDNet, "PyTorch 1.0 integrates PyTorch's research-oriented aspects with the modular, production-focused capabilities of Caffe2, a popular deep learning framework and ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange), an open format to represent deep learning models."

Kitty malware is targeting Drupal to mine for cryptocurrency. ZDNet reports that "The vulnerability allows threat actors to employ various attack vectors to compromise Drupal websites. Scanning, backdoor implementation, and cryptocurrency mining are all possible, as well as a data theft and account hijacking." And even worse, "the malware is also commanded to infect other web resources with a mining script dubbed me0w.js", which attacks any future visitors of the web site as well.

The Steam Controller team announced yesterday that the latest Steam Client beta supports the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The announcement adds that "the d-pad is ideal for fighting games and platformers and the gyro enhances aim in your action/FPS titles."

GCC 8.1 was released yesterday. This is a major release and contains "substantial new functionality not available in GCC 7.x or previous GCC releases". See this page for a summary of the "huge number of improvements", including improvements to inter-procedural, profile-driven and link-time optimizations.

The results are in for openSUSE's board election: Gertjan Lettink (Knurpht), Simon Lees and Ana Maria Martinez will serve a two-year term. Congrats to the winners!