Facebook Bug Sets 14 Million Users' Private Posts Public
on June 8, 2018
For a period of four days in May, 14 million Facebook users had their default sharing setting for all new posts set to public, the company announced on Thursday.
CNN reports affected users will "see a message from Facebook urging users to "Please Review Your Posts" and a link to a list of what they shared on Facebook while the bug was active."
The error happened when Facebook was testing a new feature. Facebook officials have turned affected posts back to private.
