F2FS Filesystem Enhancements (for Pixel Devices), Wine HQ Dev Release, Gzip v1.10, VideoLan v3.0.5, KaOS Linux Distro v2018.12
To start things off, a ton of bug fixes alongside a few enhancements are coming to the F2FS filesystem (for Pixel devices) in the the Linux 4.21 kernel.
Wine HQ just officially announced the development release of version 4.0 RC4 which also boasts numerous bug fixes.
The release of Gzip version 1.10 has been announced on the Savannah community site.
All while VideoLAN published VLC version 3.0.5.
In distribution news, KaOS, the rolling release Linux distribution, just pushed out version 2018.12.
