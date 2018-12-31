F2FS Filesystem Enhancements (for Pixel Devices), Wine HQ Dev Release, Gzip v1.10, VideoLan v3.0.5, KaOS Linux Distro v2018.12

by Petros Koutoupis
on December 31, 2018

To start things off, a ton of bug fixes alongside a few enhancements are coming to the F2FS filesystem (for Pixel devices) in the the Linux 4.21 kernel.

Wine HQ just officially announced the development release of version 4.0 RC4 which also boasts numerous bug fixes.

The release of Gzip version 1.10 has been announced on the Savannah community site.

All while VideoLAN published VLC version 3.0.5.

In distribution news, KaOS, the rolling release Linux distribution, just pushed out version 2018.12.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
The State of Desktop Linux 2019
Bryan Lunduke
multimedia
Weekend Reading: Multimedia
Carlie Fairchild
ceph logo
The Ceph Foundation and Building a Community: an Interview with SUSE
Petros Koutoupis
""
More Roman Numerals and Bash
Dave Taylor
""
Five Trends Influencing Linux's Growth at the Endpoint
Jeff Kalberg
top tech tips
Top 12 Tech Tips from 2018
Carlie Fairchild

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell