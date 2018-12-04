News briefs for December 4, 2018.

Epic Games today officially announced its own game store alternative to Steam. According to Phoronix, the Epic Games Store will be limited to Microsoft and macOS initially, but will be supporting Android and "other open platforms" throughout 2019.

Microsoft is building its own Chromium browser to replace Edge on Windows 10. The Verge reports that "Microsoft will announce its plans for a Chromium browser as soon as this week, in an effort to improve web compatibility for Windows." The Verge article also notes that "There were signs Microsoft was about to adopt Chromium onto Windows, as the company's engineers have been working with Google to support a version of Chrome on an ARM-powered Windows operating system."

CentOS announces the release of CentOS Linux 7 (1810) on the x86_64 architecture. The release announcement recommends that "every user apply all updates, including the content released today, on your existing CentOS Linux 7 machine by just running 'yum update'." See the release notes for more details.

Creative Commons announces changes to its CC Certificate program. CC is updating pricing, creating a scholarship program, building a CC Certificate Facilitator Training program, and is working to engage a more global, diverse community. To register for courses, go here.

Zentyal announces a major new version of the Commercial Zentyal Server Edition, Zentyal Server 6.0: "This new commercial version of Zentyal Server aims at offering an easy-to-use Linux alternative to Windows Server. It comes with native Microsoft Active Directory interoperability, together with all the network services required in corporate environments." The new version is based on Ubuntu Server 18.04.1 LTS, and release highlights include network authentication service, virtualization manager, user authentication in HTTP Proxy and more. To request a free 45-day trial, go here.