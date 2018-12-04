Epic Games Launching New Game Store, Microsoft Building a Chromium Browser, CentOS Releases CentOS Linux 7 (1810) on the x86_64 Architecture, Creative Commons Announces Changes to Certificate Program and New Version of the Commercial Zentyal Server

by Jill Franklin
on December 4, 2018

News briefs for December 4, 2018.

Epic Games today officially announced its own game store alternative to Steam. According to Phoronix, the Epic Games Store will be limited to Microsoft and macOS initially, but will be supporting Android and "other open platforms" throughout 2019.

Microsoft is building its own Chromium browser to replace Edge on Windows 10. The Verge reports that "Microsoft will announce its plans for a Chromium browser as soon as this week, in an effort to improve web compatibility for Windows." The Verge article also notes that "There were signs Microsoft was about to adopt Chromium onto Windows, as the company's engineers have been working with Google to support a version of Chrome on an ARM-powered Windows operating system."

CentOS announces the release of CentOS Linux 7 (1810) on the x86_64 architecture. The release announcement recommends that "every user apply all updates, including the content released today, on your existing CentOS Linux 7 machine by just running 'yum update'." See the release notes for more details.

Creative Commons announces changes to its CC Certificate program. CC is updating pricing, creating a scholarship program, building a CC Certificate Facilitator Training program, and is working to engage a more global, diverse community. To register for courses, go here.

Zentyal announces a major new version of the Commercial Zentyal Server Edition, Zentyal Server 6.0: "This new commercial version of Zentyal Server aims at offering an easy-to-use Linux alternative to Windows Server. It comes with native Microsoft Active Directory interoperability, together with all the network services required in corporate environments." The new version is based on Ubuntu Server 18.04.1 LTS, and release highlights include network authentication service, virtualization manager, user authentication in HTTP Proxy and more. To request a free 45-day trial, go here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

bash
Removing Duplicate PATH Entries, Part II: the Rise of Perl
Mitch Frazier
""
Open Science Means Open Source--Or, at Least, It Should
Glyn Moody
Linux Laptop Buyer's Guide
Linux Laptop Buyer's Guide
Carlie Fairchild
December cover
The High-Performance Computing Issue
Bryan Lunduke
""
Auto-Download Linux Journal Each Month
Mitch Frazier
""
Linux and Supercomputers
Bryan Lunduke

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell