News briefs for June 12, 2019.

Endless OS 3.6.0 has been released. This release has "updated the base OS packages to the latest versions from Debian 'buster' (the forthcoming stable release), most desktop components to the versions from GNOME 3.32, and Linux kernel 5.0." It also includes many new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. Go here to download.

Wind River announces the latest enhancements to Wind River Linux: "This release delivers technology to ease adoption of containers in embedded systems. It provides resources such as pre-built containers, tools, and documentation as well as support for frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes, all of which can help embedded system developers in their journey to leverage or deploy cloud-native development approaches, especially relevant for appliances at the network edge. Wind River Linux is freely available for download."

Arch Linux 2019.06.01 has been released, marking the first ISO snapshot to ship with a kernel from the 5.1 series. Go here for download/update instructions. Softpedia News reports that the updated kernel means "more preparations for the year 2038, more scalable and faster asynchronous I/O, support for configuring Zstd compression levels in the Btrfs file system, better file system monitorization, and a new cpuidle governor called TEO."

NGD Systems announces the Newport M.2 SSD. According to Blocks and Files, "the Newport M.2 offers 4TB or 8TB of storage in the M.2 22110 form factor — 22mm by 110mm. NGD claims this is twice the capacity of the next largest available M.2 NVMe SSDs, with an average power consumption of less than 1w per TB. The host interface is NVMe 1.3 PCIe Gen 3.0 x4." NGD claims that "The Newport M.2 provides high-performance, high-capacity, low-latency processing for edge computing applications that cannot afford a cluster of 1U or 2U servers to do their processing, whether due to size, power, or compute performance."

IBM adds new automation capabilities to Watson Studio with AutoAI. The press release states that AutoAI is "a new set of capabilities for Watson Studio designed to automate many of the often complicated and laborious tasks associated with designing, optimizing and governing AI in the enterprise. As a result, data scientists can be freed up to dedicate more time to designing, testing and deploying machine learning (ML) models — the work of AI."