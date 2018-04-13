Elisa Music Player Debuts, Zenroom Crypto-Language VM Reaches Version 0.5.0 and More

by Jill Franklin
on April 13, 2018

News briefs for April 13, 2018.

The Elisa music player, developed by the KDE community, debuted yesterday, with version 0.1. Elisa has good integration wtih the Plasma desktop and also supports other Linux desktop environments, as well as Windows and Android. In addition, the Elisa release announcement notes, "We are creating a reliable product that is a joy to use and respects our users' privacy. As such, we will prefer to support online services where users are in control of their data."

Mozilla released Firefox 11.0 for iOS yesterday, and this new version turns on tracking protection by default. The feature uses a list provided by Disconnect to identify trackers, and it also provides options for turning it on or off overall or for specific websites.

The Zenroom project, a brand-new crypto-language virtual machine, has reached version 0.5.0. Zenroom's goal is "improving people's awareness of how their data is processed by algorithms, as well facilitate the work of developers to create and publish algorithms that can be used both client and server side." In addition, it "has no external dependencies, is smaller than 1MB, runs in less than 64KiB memory and is ready for experimental use on many target platforms: desktop, embedded, mobile, cloud and browsers." The program is free software and is licensed under the GNU LGPL v3. Its main use case is "distributed computing of untrusted code where advanced cryptographic functions are required".

ZFS On Linux, recently in the news for data-loss issues, may finally be getting SSD TRIM support, which has been in the works for years, according to Phoronix.

System76 recently became a GNOME Foundation Advisory Board member. Neil McGovern, Executive Director of the GNOME Foundation, commented "System76's long-term ambition to see free software grow is highly commendable, and we're extremely pleased that they're coming on board to help support the Foundation and the community." See the betanews article for more details.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

Load Disqus comments

Community Events

HPC For Wall Street
New York City, NY, USA
Open Source 101
Columbia, SC, USA
Cloud Foundry Summit
-
Boston, MA, USA
The Linux Storage Filesystem & Memory Management Summit
-
Park City, UT, USA
Collision
-
New Orleans, LA, USA