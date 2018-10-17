elementary OS Juno Released, Plasma 5.14.1 Is Out, Chrome 70 Now Available, Docker Raises New Funding and New Badges for Firefox Users

by Jill Franklin
on October 17, 2018

News briefs for October 17, 2018.

elementary OS Juno is now available. This new major version sports a ton of updates and improvements with three major goals: 1) "provide a more refined user experience; 2) "improve productivity for new and seasoned users alike"; and 3) "take our developer platform to the next level".

The KDE Project yesterday announced the first point release of the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop series. Plasma 5.14.1 adds new translations and some important bugfixes. See the changelog for further details.

Chrome 70 is now available. This release removes the controversial change from the last version, and now allows users to stop the browser from automatically signing in to their Google accounts after logging in to one of its apps, The Verge reports. You still need to opt-out and specifically change this setting, however. Other changes include support for progressive web apps on Windows. See the "New in Chrome 70" post for more information on this release.

Docker has raised $92 million in new funding. According to TechCrunch, "the new funding is a signal that while Docker may have lost its race with Google's Kubernetes over whose toolkit would be the most widely adopted, the San Francisco-based company has become the champion for businesses that want to move to the modern hybrid application development and information technology operations model of programming."

Mozilla has created badges for Firefox users who want to show their support. You can grab the code for the badges here. Mozilla notes that the "images are hosted on a Mozilla CDN for convenience and performance only. We do no tracking of traffic to the CDN".

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

