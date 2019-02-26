News briefs for February 26, 2019.

The Eclipse Foundation this morning announced that Eclipse IoT, "a leading collaboration of vendors working together to define an open, modular architecture to accelerate commercial IoT adoption", has reached "3 million lines of code, 41 member companies, 37 IoT projects and 350 contributors". See the Eclipse IoT website for more on how "Eclipse IoT is the open source center of gravity for IoT". Eclipse IoT also wants to hear your thoughts and invites you to take its 2019 IoT Developer Survey.

A Supermicro hardware vulnerability allows researches to backdoor an IBM cloud server. According to the Ars Technica story, other bare-metal cloud computing providers also may be at risk to BMC (baseboard management controller) attacks. See also security firm Eclypsium's paper "The Missing Security Primer for Bare Metal Cloud Services" for more details.

Purism yesterday announced PureBoot, its "collection of software and security measures designed for you to protect the boot process, while still holding all the keys". PureBoot has six components: neutralized and disabled Intel management engine, the coreboot free software BIOS replacement, a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip, Heads (the tamper-evident boot software), the Librem Key (USB security token) and multifactor authentication. For more details, see the PureBoot documentation.

The Go team announced the release of Go 1.12 yesterday. Highlights of this new version of the Go programming language include opt-in support for TLS 1.3, improved modules support, and improved macOS and iOS forward compatibility. See the release notes for all the changes in Go 1.12, and download Go from here.

Qualcomm and Thundercomm launched a Robotics RB3 Platform that runs Linux with Robot Operating System (ROS) on the Snapdragon 845. Linux Gizmos reports that the kit costs $449 and "also includes a Qualcomm Robotics navigation mezzanine board that supports time-of-flight, tracking, active stereo, and 4K-ready main cameras". See Qualcomm's RB3 page and Thundercomm's RB3 page for more information.