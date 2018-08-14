News briefs for August 14, 2018.

Dropbox recently announced in its forum that it will be supporting only the ext4 filesystem for Linux starting in November. Here's the post: "Hi everyone, on Nov. 7, 2018, we're ending support for Dropbox syncing to drives with certain uncommon file systems. The supported file systems are NTFS for Windows, HFS+ or APFS for Mac, and Ext4 for Linux." (Source: It's FOSS.)

The AP reports that Google tracks your location history, even if you turn "Location History" off. On both Android devices and iPhones, Google stores "your location data even if you've used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so. Computer-science researchers at Princeton confirmed these findings at the AP's request." This Wired post describes how you actually can disable location tracking.

NVIDIA unveiled its first Turing architecture-based GPUs yesterday at SIGGRAPH. The press release claims the Quadro RTX, "the world's first ray-tracing GPU" will revolutionize "the work of 50 million designers and artists by enabling them to render photorealistic scenes in real time, add new AI-based capabilities to their workflows, and enjoy fluid interactivity with complex models and scenes."

Blackmagic Design yesterday announced the release of DaVinci Resolve 15. You can download this "professional editing, visual effects, motion graphics, color correction and audio post production software" for free from the Blackmagic Design site. This release is "a massive update that fully integrates visual effects and motion graphics, making it the world's first solution to combine professional offline and online editing, color correction, audio post production, multi user collaboration and now visual effects together in one software tool".

Virtlyst 1.2.0, a web interface for managing virtual machines built with Cutelyst/Qt/C++, was released yesterday. According to Dantti's Blog, this update includes several bug fixes, including "the ability to warn users before doing important actions to help avoid making mistakes". You can download it from GitHub.