Debian Withholding Intel Security Patches, Linus Torvalds on the XArray Pull Request, Red Hat Transitioning Its Container Registry, Akraino Edge Stack Moves to Execution Phase, openSUSE Tumbleweed Snapshots Released and digiKam 6.0.0 Beta 1 Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on August 23, 2018

News briefs for August 23, 2018.

Debian is withholding security patches for the latest Intel CPU design flaw due to licensing issues. The Register reports that the end-user license file Intel added to the archive "prohibits, among other things, users from using any portion of the software without agreeing to be legally bound by the terms of the license", and Debian is not having it. See also Bruce Perens' blog post on this issue.

Linus Torvalds ranted about the XArray pull request this week on the LKML saying, "For some unfathomable reason, you have based it on the libnvdimm tree. I don't understand at all why you did that. That libnvdimm tree didn't get merged, because it had complete garbage in the mm/ code. And yes, that buggy shit was what you based the radix tree code on. I seriously have no idea why you have based it on some unstable random tree in the first place."

Red Hat is transitioning its customers and product portfolio to a new container registry for Red Hat container images at registry.redhat.io. Red Hat notes that as it makes this transition, "the goal is to have a uniform experience for all of our registries that uses industry standard Open Authorization (OAuth)."

The Linux Foundation announced that its Akraino Edge Stack, "designed to improve the state of edge cloud infrastructure for enterprise edge, OTT edge, and carrier edge networks", is moving from formation to execution. The Akraino Edge Stack seed code will be released to the community this week at the Akraino Edge Stack Developer Summit.

Two openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released this week. Changes include a move to kernel 4.18.0, KVM improvements, Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2 and many more fixes and updates.

digiKam 6.0.0 beta 1 was released recently. The next major version will include "full support of video files management working as photos"; "new tools to export to Pinterest, OneDrive and Box web-services"; "an integration of all import/export web-service tools in LightTable, Image editor and Showfoto"; and many more improvements.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

You May Like

""
New Intel Caching Feature Considered for Mainline
Zack Brown
""
Everything You Need to Know about Linux Containers, Part I: Linux Control Groups and Process Isolation
Petros Koutoupis
Arrow Signs: Good and Bad
Good Lockdown vs. Bad
Zack Brown
""
Extending Landlocked Processes
Zack Brown

Community Events

FOSSCON
Philadelphia, PA
USA
VMWORLD
-
Las Vegas
NV, USA
Linux Security Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Open Source Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
MyData 2018
-
Helsinki, Finland