News briefs for July 16, 2018.

Debian "stretch" has a new update, 9.5, the fifth update of the Debian 9 stable release. This version addresses several security issues and other problems. You can upgrade your current installation from one of Debian's HTTP mirrors.

Red Hat announced that 14 additional companies have adopted the GPL Cooperation Commitment, which means that "more than 39 percent of corporate contributions to the Linux kernel, including six of the top 10 contributors" are now represented. According to the Red Hat press release, these commitments "reflect the belief that responsible compliance in open source licensing is important and that license enforcement in the open source ecosystem operates by different norms." Companies joining the growing movement include Amazon, Arm, Canonical, GitLab, Intel Corporation, Liferay, Linaro, MariaDB, NEC, Pivotal, Royal Philips, SAS, Toyota and VMware.

The Linux Audio Conference announced that all videos from the 2018 conference in Berlin are now available. You can find the links here.

Latte Dock v0.8 is now available. New features include multiple layouts simultaneously, smart dynamic background, unify global shortcuts for applets and tasks, and much more. Latte v0.8 is compatible with Plasma >= 5.12, KDE Frameworks >= 5.38, Qt >= 5.9. You can download it from here.

Ubuntu has improved the user interface of its Snap Store website. It's FOSS reports that the updates make "it more useful for the users by adding developer verification, categories, improved search".