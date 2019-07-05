Debian 10 "Buster" Coming Tomorrow, GRUB 2.04 Released, PineBook Pro Laptop Available for Pre-Order Soon, Raspberry Pi Sticker Give-Away and IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 to Fix Security Issue

by Jill Franklin
on July 5, 2019

News briefs for July 5, 2019.

Debian 10 "Buster" is coming tomorrow. You can follow the live coverage of the release here or @debian on Twitter. You also can join a release party or celebrate online at the Debian Party Line.

GRUB 2.04 has been released. According to Phoronix, this version, which has been two years in the making, includes RISC-V architecture support, native UEFI Secure Boot support, support for the F2FS filesystem and more. You can download it from GNU Savannah.

The PineBook Pro laptop will be available for pre-order July 25, 2019. OMG! Ubuntu! reports that the $199 PineBook Pro will now include privacy switches to disable the internal Bluetooth and WiFi module, the webcam and the microphone at the hardware level. Go to Pine64.org for specs and more details.

RaspberryPi.org is giving away stickers. All you need to do is leave a comment on their site or tweet them @Raspberry_Pi, with the hashtag #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers by midnight (BST) Monday, July 8th. They have ten packs to give away and winners will be chosen at random.

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 was released this week. This release contains security fixes in the kernel for the "SACK Panic" attack and some other smaller fixes. SACK Panic refers to CVE-2019-11477 and CVE-2019-11478, which are DoS attacks against the kernel's TCP stack. The IPFire blog post notes that "The first one made it possible for a remote attacker to panic the kernel and a second one could trick the system into transmitting very small packets so that a data transfer would have used the whole bandwidth but filled mainly with packet overhead. The IPFire kernel is now based on Linux 4.14.129, which fixes this vulnerability and fixes various other bugs." Go here to download.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Storix backup and disaster recovery

 

Recent Articles

US China Trade War
Lessons in Vendor Lock-in: Google and Huawei
Kyle Rankin
""
Finishing Up the Bash Mail Merge Script
Dave Taylor
Neal Stephenson's In the Beginning Was the Command Line
In the End Is the Command Line
Doc Searls
EU Copyright Directive
Online Censorship Is Coming--Here's How to Stop It
Glyn Moody
Command line issue cover
The Command-Line Issue
Bryan Lunduke
command line
Without a GUI--How to Live Entirely in a Terminal
Bryan Lunduke

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo