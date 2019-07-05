News briefs for July 5, 2019.

Debian 10 "Buster" is coming tomorrow. You can follow the live coverage of the release here or @debian on Twitter. You also can join a release party or celebrate online at the Debian Party Line.

GRUB 2.04 has been released. According to Phoronix, this version, which has been two years in the making, includes RISC-V architecture support, native UEFI Secure Boot support, support for the F2FS filesystem and more. You can download it from GNU Savannah.

The PineBook Pro laptop will be available for pre-order July 25, 2019. OMG! Ubuntu! reports that the $199 PineBook Pro will now include privacy switches to disable the internal Bluetooth and WiFi module, the webcam and the microphone at the hardware level. Go to Pine64.org for specs and more details.

RaspberryPi.org is giving away stickers. All you need to do is leave a comment on their site or tweet them @Raspberry_Pi, with the hashtag #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers by midnight (BST) Monday, July 8th. They have ten packs to give away and winners will be chosen at random.

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 was released this week. This release contains security fixes in the kernel for the "SACK Panic" attack and some other smaller fixes. SACK Panic refers to CVE-2019-11477 and CVE-2019-11478, which are DoS attacks against the kernel's TCP stack. The IPFire blog post notes that "The first one made it possible for a remote attacker to panic the kernel and a second one could trick the system into transmitting very small packets so that a data transfer would have used the whole bandwidth but filled mainly with packet overhead. The IPFire kernel is now based on Linux 4.14.129, which fixes this vulnerability and fixes various other bugs." Go here to download.