Creative Commons Working with Flickr, OSI Announces $200,000 Donation from Handshake, Intel's OTC Adopts Contributor Covenant, Artifact Digital Card Game Coming Soon to Linux and Facebook Open-Sources Suite of Kernel Components and Tools

by Jill Franklin
on November 2, 2018

News briefs for November 2, 2018.

Creative Commons is working with Flickr and SmugMug, Flickr's parent company, to protect the Commons following Flickr's recent announcement that it will be limiting free accounts to 1,000 images. Ryan Merkley, Creative Commons CEO, writes, "We want to ensure that when users share their works that they are available online in perpetuity and that they have a great experience." But he also admits that "the business models that have powered the web for so long are fundamentally broken. Storage and bandwidth for hundreds of millions (if not billions) of photos is very expensive. We've all benefited from Flickr's services for so long, and I'm hopeful we will find a way forward together."

The Open Source Initiative announces a $200,000 donation from Handshake, "the largest single donation in organizational history". Patrick Masson, the OSI's general manager, says "Handshake's funding will allow us to extend the reach and impact of our Working Groups and Incubator Projects, many which were established to confront the growing efforts to manipulate open source through 'fauxpen source software' and 'open-washing'."

Intel's Open-Source Technology Center (OTC) has adopted the Contributor Covenant for all of its open-source projects. Phoronix reports that it chose the Contributor Covenant because "it's well written and represented, provides a clear expression of expectations, and represents open-source best practices." You can read the Contributor Covenant here.

Valve's digital card game Artifact is scheduled to be released November 28th with Linux support. According to Gaming on Linux, the new game will also have a built-in tournament feature. See the official Artifact site for more details.

Facebook recently announced it's open-sourcing a new suite of Linux kernel components and related tools "that address critical fleet management issues. These include resource control, resource utilization, workload isolation, load balancing, measuring, monitoring, and much more". According to the Facebook blog post, "the kernel components and tools included in this release can be adapted to solve a virtually limitless number of production problems."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

