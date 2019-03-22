News briefs for March 22, 2019.

CodeWeavers announces CrossOver 18.5.0 for Linux and macOS, updating Wine to version 4.0. In addition, CrossOver 18.5 includes "the FAudio library to provide superior audio support for games", "resolves several Office 2010 bugs related to activation and licensing", "supports the very latest release of Office 365" and "includes preliminary support for OneNote 2016 on Linux". Linux users can download it from here.

RaspEX Kodi Build 190321 was released yesterday. extonlinux writes, "In RaspEX Kodi I've added the LXDE Desktop with many useful applications such as VLC Media Player and NetworkManager. Makes it easy to configure your wireless network. I've also upgraded Kodi to version 18.1 Leia, which makes it possible to include useful addons such as Netflix, Plex and Amazon Video. Which I've done." You can download RaspEX Kodi for free from SourceForge.

The FSF awarded seven devices from ThinkPenguin with its Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification. The devices include "The Penguin Wireless G USB Adapter (TPE-G54USB2), the Penguin USB Desktop Microphone for GNU/Linux (TPE-USBMIC), the Penguin Wireless N Dual-Band PCIe Card (TPE-N300PCIED2), the PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Card Dual Port (TPE-1000MPCIE), the PCI Gigabit Ethernet Card (TPE-1000MPCI), the Penguin 10/100 USB Ethernet Network Adapter v1 (TPE-100NET1), and the Penguin 10/100 USB Ethernet Network Adapter v2 (TPE-100NET2)". This certification means that "products meet the FSF's standards in regard to users' freedom, control over the product, and privacy."

GNU Parallel 20190322 ("FridayforFuture") has been released. You can download it from here. New in this release: "SIGTERM is changed to SIGHUP", "SIGTERM SIGTERM is changed to SIGTERM", it now includes a cheat sheet (parallel_cheat.pdf) and more, plus bug fixes and man page updates.

And if you haven't already heard, Facebook stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in plain text for years. KrebsonSecurity reports that "Hundreds of millions of Facebook users had their account passwords stored in plain text and searchable by thousands of Facebook employees—in some cases going back to 2012. Facebook says an ongoing investigation has so far found no indication that employees have abused access to this data." Facebook has posted a statement about this here.