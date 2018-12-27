It seems that Chrome OS will soon start testing GPU support for Linux installed applications. This is good news for those who wish to run applications that require a bit more horsepower (e.g. games). You can view the code commits to these changes here.

Yesterday, the antiX Linux distribution announced the release of version 17.3. It boasts an updated kernel that better mitigates the L1TF/Foreshadow and Meltdown/Spectre vulnerabilities, bug fixes and package updates.

Along those same lines, the OpenMandriva project just announced the first Alpha release of version Lx 4.0.

SolidRun, a company focused on manufacturing Linux supported SBC and embedded boards, just announced the release of another addition to their Hummingboard series called the Hummingboard CBi. This new model swaps the original HDMI port for a CAN and serial ports and is tailor more for industrial use.