Chrome OS To Test GPU Support for Linux Installed Apps, antiX Distro v17.3, OpenMandriva Project vLx4.0, Hummingboard CBi Released

by Petros Koutoupis
on December 27, 2018

It seems that Chrome OS will soon start testing GPU support for Linux installed applications. This is good news for those who wish to run applications that require a bit more horsepower (e.g. games). You can view the code commits to these changes here.

Yesterday, the antiX Linux distribution announced the release of version 17.3. It boasts an updated kernel that better mitigates the L1TF/Foreshadow and Meltdown/Spectre vulnerabilities, bug fixes and package updates.

Along those same lines, the OpenMandriva project just announced the first Alpha release of version Lx 4.0.

SolidRun, a company focused on manufacturing Linux supported SBC and embedded boards, just announced the release of another addition to their Hummingboard series called the Hummingboard CBi. This new model swaps the original HDMI port for a CAN and serial ports and is tailor more for industrial use.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

