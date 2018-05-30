Chrome 67 Released, New Version of RaspAnd, SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Now Available for Linux and More

by Jill Franklin
on May 30, 2018

News briefs for May 30, 2018.

Chrome 67 has been released, and it includes several security fixes as well as default support for WebAuthn, which provides "a way to sign up to websites using biometrics like fingerprints or facial images stored in a smartphone, or USB hardware like Yubikey's authentication device", ZDNet reports. Chrome 67 also features new APIs for augmented and virtual reality.

RaspAnd developer Arne Exton announced yesterday the new version of his Android-based OS for the Raspberry Pi. This build is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and Exton says "RaspAnd 7.1.2 Build 180529 can be used with the official Raspberry Pi 7 inch touchscreen and Big TV Screens." He also mentions that Bluetooth now works for the very first time and video performance in Kodi 18.0 has improved.

SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics are now available for Linux. According to GamingOnLinux, they've also added new features, including two-player online multiplayer, leaderboards, challenge modes, VR support and more. In addition, they have also lowered the price to $29.99 for the whole collection, which is available on Steam.

LWN reports a large set of stable kernel updates this morning: "4.16.13 (272 patches), 4.14.45 (496 patches), 4.9.104 (329 patches), 4.4.134 (268 patches) and 3.18.111 (185 patches)".

Plex now supports podcasts, and according to the Engadget post, "It's also free, helps contain all your media—including photos, music, news and videos—in one place, and doesn't make passive aggressive subscription requests. In fact there isn't any subscription required at all."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

