CGroups are under constant development, partly because they form the core of many commercial services these days. An amazing thing about this is that they remain an unfinished project. Isolating and apportioning system elements is an ongoing effort, with many pieces still to do. And because of security concerns, it never may be possible to present a virtual system as a fully independent system. There always may be compromises that have to be made.

Recently, Andrey Ryabinin tried to fix what he felt was a problem with how CGroups dealt with low-memory situations. In the current kernel, low-memory situations would cause Linux to recuperate memory from all CGroups equally. But instead of being fair, this would penalize any CGroup that used memory efficiently and reward those CGroups that allocated more memory than they needed.

Andrey's solution to this was to have Linux recuperate unused memory from CGroups that had it, before recuperating any from those that were in heavy use. This would seem to be even less fair than the original behavior, because only certain CGroups would be targeted and not others.

Andrey's idea garnered support from folks like Rik van Riel. But not everyone was so enthralled. Roman Gushchin, for example, pointed out that the distinction between active and unused memory was not as clear as Andrey made it out to be. The two of them debated this issue quite a bit, because the whole issue of fair treatment hangs in the balance. If Andrey's whole point is to prevent CGroups from "gaming the system" to ensure more memory for themselves, then the proper approach to low-memory conditions depends on being able to identify clearly which CGroups should be targeted for reclamation and which should be left alone.

At the same time, the situation could be seen as a security concern, with an absolute need to protect independent CGroups from each other. If so, something like Andrey's patch would be necessary, and many more security-minded developers would start to take an interest in getting the precise details exactly right.

