Caption This: May Winner

by Linux Journal Staff
on May 18, 2018
Drawing of an Alexa plugged in to a hamburger

Winner: Is this what my cardiologist means by I need an echo?

—Tom Dison, twitter.com/fretinator

Second Place: USBurger

—Greg Charnock, twitter.com/gregcharnock7

Third Place: "Alexa, where's the beef?"

—Jack, via comment on https://www.linuxjournal.com

Each month, we provide a cartoon in need of a caption—check https://www.linuxjournal.com for the next one. You submit your caption in the comments on the site or via Twitter, we choose three finalists, and readers vote for their favorite. See the June issue for the next winner.

