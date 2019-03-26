News briefs for March 26, 2019.

Canonical yesterday announced "full enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.14 using kubeadm deployments, its Charmed Kubernetes, and MicroK8s, its popular single-node deployment of Kubernetes". The Ubuntu Blog post quotes Carmine Rimi, Kubernetes product manager at Canonical: "'With this release, Canonical makes sure all container orchestration deployments and developers on Ubuntu benefit from the latest features of Kubernetes, as soon as they become available upstream.'" New features in Kubernetes 1.14 include Windows Node support, improved kubctl plugin system, durable local storage management and more.

Mozilla just released a critical security update for Thunderbird. Softpedia News reports that version 60.6.1 of Mozilla Thunderbird addresses two different security flaws, and that "both security vulnerabilities are marked with a critical severity rating, which means that users should deploy the patches as soon as possible." See the advisory for details.

Feral Interactive announces that DiRT 4 will be released for Linux and macOS on March 28th. DiRT was originally developed and published by Codemasters for PC and consoles. From the press release, "DiRT 4 delivers the intense thrill of all-terrain motorsport in an electrifying mix of disciplines. Players will hurtle through point-to-point Rally races, compete in events from the official FIA World Rallycross Championship, push trucks and buggies to the limit in exhilarating Landrush battles, and put their precision steering skills to the test in Joyride challenges." You can view the trailer here and preorder from the Feral Store for $59.99.

Telegram Messaging recently announced a new privacy feature that allows you to delete sent messages completely. According to LinuxInsider, the Telegram instant messaging service now lets you do two things: "First, it removes the previous 48-hour time limit for removing anything a user wrote from the devices of participants. Second, it lets users delete entire chats from the devices of all participating parties."

Scalyr yesterday announced PowerQueries, the company's first project launch of 2019. According to the press release, PowerQueries is "a new set of advanced log search functionality that leverages its existing real-time data processing engine so you can transform your data on the fly. PowerQueries lets users seamlessly pivot from facet-based search to complex log search operations for complicated data sets, such as grouping, transformations, filtering and sorting, table lookups and joins, enabling them to create sophisticated data processing pipelines."