Canonical Announces Full Enterprise Support for Kubernetes 1.14, Critical Security Update for Mozilla Thunderbird, Feral Interactive Releasing DiRT 4 for Linux March 28, Telegram Messaging Announces New Privacy Feature and Scalyr Launches PowerQueries

by Jill Franklin
on March 26, 2019

News briefs for March 26, 2019.

Canonical yesterday announced "full enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.14 using kubeadm deployments, its Charmed Kubernetes, and MicroK8s, its popular single-node deployment of Kubernetes". The Ubuntu Blog post quotes Carmine Rimi, Kubernetes product manager at Canonical: "'With this release, Canonical makes sure all container orchestration deployments and developers on Ubuntu benefit from the latest features of Kubernetes, as soon as they become available upstream.'" New features in Kubernetes 1.14 include Windows Node support, improved kubctl plugin system, durable local storage management and more.

Mozilla just released a critical security update for Thunderbird. Softpedia News reports that version 60.6.1 of Mozilla Thunderbird addresses two different security flaws, and that "both security vulnerabilities are marked with a critical severity rating, which means that users should deploy the patches as soon as possible." See the advisory for details.

Feral Interactive announces that DiRT 4 will be released for Linux and macOS on March 28th. DiRT was originally developed and published by Codemasters for PC and consoles. From the press release, "DiRT 4 delivers the intense thrill of all-terrain motorsport in an electrifying mix of disciplines. Players will hurtle through point-to-point Rally races, compete in events from the official FIA World Rallycross Championship, push trucks and buggies to the limit in exhilarating Landrush battles, and put their precision steering skills to the test in Joyride challenges." You can view the trailer here and preorder from the Feral Store for $59.99.

Telegram Messaging recently announced a new privacy feature that allows you to delete sent messages completely. According to LinuxInsider, the Telegram instant messaging service now lets you do two things: "First, it removes the previous 48-hour time limit for removing anything a user wrote from the devices of participants. Second, it lets users delete entire chats from the devices of all participating parties."

Scalyr yesterday announced PowerQueries, the company's first project launch of 2019. According to the press release, PowerQueries is "a new set of advanced log search functionality that leverages its existing real-time data processing engine so you can transform your data on the fly. PowerQueries lets users seamlessly pivot from facet-based search to complex log search operations for complicated data sets, such as grouping, transformations, filtering and sorting, table lookups and joins, enabling them to create sophisticated data processing pipelines."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

sfc and lf logos
Why We Need Our Nonprofits
Doc Searls
automatically download Linux Journal
Subscribers: Auto-Download Linux Journal From the Command Line (v2.0)
mitchfrazier
""
Fun with Mail Merge and Cool Bash Arrays
Dave Taylor
DIY
Weekend Reading: Do-It-Yourself Projects
Carlie Fairchild
privacy
Wizard Kit: How I Protect Myself from Surveillance
Augustine Fou
""
Bare-Bones Monitoring with Monit and RRDtool
Andy Carlson

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.