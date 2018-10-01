California Enacts Net Neutrality Law and the Justice Department Immediately Files a Lawsuit, Tim Berners-Lee Announces His New Project Solid, MS-DOS Source Code Now Available on GitHub, Haiku R1/beta1 Released and openSUSE Will Have a Summit at SCaLE

by Jill Franklin
on October 1, 2018

News briefs for October 1, 2018.

California enacts net neutrality law, and the Justice Department immediately files a lawsuit against California. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated "Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy. The Justice Department should not have to spend valuable time and resources to file this suit today, but we have a duty to defend the prerogatives of the federal government and protect our Constitutional order."

Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the world wide web, announces his new project Solid, "an open-source project to restore the power and agency of individuals on the web". He writes "Solid changes the current model where users have to hand over personal data to digital giants in exchange for perceived value. As we've all discovered, this hasn't been in our best interests. Solid is how we evolve the web in order to restore balance—by giving every one of us complete control over data, personal or not, in a revolutionary way."

MS-DOS source code is now available on GitHub. These are the same files that were originally released to the Computer History Museum in 2014. They were "(re)published in this repo to make them easier to find, reference-to in external writing and works, and to allow exploration and experimentation for those interested in early PC Operating Systems".

Haiku R1/beta1 has been released, nearly six years since its last release in November 2012. Because of the long gap between releases, this version has a significant amount of changes, the largest being the addition of a complete package management system. You can download Haiku from here.

openSUSE announces it will have a summit at SCaLE on March 8, 2019 (SCaLE runs March 7–10, 2019). The Call for Papers for the openSUSE Summit closes January 10, 2019. Visit the conference website for more information.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

programming issue
New Issue is Out! Linux Journal October 2018: Programming
Carlie Fairchild
containers
Weekend Reading: Containers
Carlie Fairchild
Bash
Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming
Vladimir Likic
gitlab logo
Take Your Git In-House
John S. Tonello
""
Support for a GNSS and GPS Subsystem
Zack Brown
Python logo
Bytes, Characters and Python 2
Reuven M. Lerner

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell