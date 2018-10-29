Bryan Lunduke Is New LJ Deputy Editor

by Bryan Lunduke
on October 29, 2018
Bryan Lunduke

Portland, Oregon, October 29, 2018 — Today, Bryan Lunduke announced that he is officially joining the Linux Journal team as "Deputy Editor" of the illustrious — and long-running — Linux magazine.

"I've been a fan of Linux Journal for almost as long as I've been using Linux," beamed Lunduke. "To be joining a team that has been producing such an amazing magazine for nearly a quarter of a century? It's a real honor." In November of 2017, SUSE—the first Linux-focused company ever created—announced Lunduke's departure to re-focus on journalism. Now, furthering that goal, Lunduke has joined the first Linux-focused magazine ever created.

Lunduke's popular online show, the aptly named "Lunduke Show", will continue to operate as a completely independent entity with no planned changes to production schedules or show content.

Sources say Lunduke is "feeling pretty fabulous right about now." No confirmation, as yet, on if Lunduke is currently doing a "happy dance". At least one source suggests this is likely.

Bryan Lunduke is a former Software Tester, former Programmer, former VP of Technology, former Linux Marketing Guy (tm), former openSUSE Board Member... and current Deputy Editor of Linux Journal as well as host of the popular Lunduke Show. More details: http://lunduke.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

Bryan Lunduke
Bryan Lunduke Is New LJ Deputy Editor
Bryan Lunduke
""
Papa's Got a Brand New NAS: the Software
Kyle Rankin
""
Weekend Reading: Privacy
Carlie Fairchild
Ubuntu logo
Ubuntu Desktop in the Hyper-V Gallery, an Interview with Canonical and Microsoft
Petros Koutoupis
""
Internationalizing the Kernel
Zack Brown
Tech Tips
Simulate Typing with This C Program
Jim Hall

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.