News briefs for June 13, 2018.

BrowserStack this morning announced its enhanced open source program, which offers free testing of open source software on the BrowserStack Real Device Cloud. The press release states that "BrowserStack is doubling down on its support for open source projects with full and unlimited access to the BrowserStack platform and its capabilities. The goal is to empower open source developers with the tools and infrastructure necessary to test with speed, accuracy and scale." See the BrowserStack blog post "Supporting Open Source to Drive Community Innovation" for more on BrowserStack's commitment to open source.

Act now to stop the EU's web censorship plan. The Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament is voting on June 20 on the proposed reform of EU copyright rules. According to the Creative Commons story, "the final copyright directive will have deep and lasting effects on the ability to create and share, to access and use education and research, and to support and grow diverse content platforms and information services. As it stands now, the copyright reform—especially Article 13—is a direct threat to the open web." If you're in the EU, you can go to https://saveyourinternet.eu and ask Members of the European Parliament to delete Article 13 from the copyright directive.

The first official release of Qt for Python (Pyside2) is now available. It's based on Qt 5.11, and the project will follow the general Qt release schedule and versions. It's available for open-source and commercial Qt Development users. See the Qt blog post for more details and links to download packages.

Notepad++ is now available as a Snap package for Linux, It's FOSS reports. The package actually runs through Wine, but you don't need to set up Wine first. For Ubuntu users, Notepad++ is available in the Software Center.

Facebook has released its Sonar debugging tool to the Open Source community, ZDNet reports. Sonar was developed by Facebook engineers "to help them manage the social network, including the implementation of new features, bug hunting, and performance optimization." By releasing Sonar, the hope is to give programmers a tool to help accelerate app development and deployment.