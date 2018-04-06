Best Programming Language

by Carlie Fairchild
on April 6, 2018
Programming, python, Readers' Choice Awards

Surprise—Python wins again!

Here's the breakdown (the contenders listed below were nominated by LJ readers via Twitter):

  • Python: 31%
  • C: 20%
  • C++: 14%
  • Other: 9%
  • Java: 8%
  • Perl: 7%
  • JavaScript: 4%
  • PHP: 3%
  • Ruby: 3%

Python wins Best Programming Language again this year in Linux Journal's annual Readers' Choice Awards. It's easy to use, powerful and versatile with a really large and active community. Having that supportive community ensures that developers of all skill levels easily can find the support and documentation they require, which feeds Python's popularity. It certainly helps that Python has something like a corporate sponsor. Python is recognized as an official language at Google, running on many of its internal systems and showing up in many Google APIs. In fact, Google's developer website offers free Python classes, videos and exercises.

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation.

