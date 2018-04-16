News briefs for April 16, 2018.

The Bassel Khartabil Free Fellowship was awarded yesterday to Majd Al-shihabi, a Palestinian-Syrian engineer and urban planning graduate based in Beirut, Lebanon: "The Fellowship will support Majd's efforts in building a unified platform for Syrian and Palestinian oral history archives, as well as the digitizing and release of previously forgotten 1940s era public domain maps of Palestine." The Creative Commons also announced the first three winners of the Bassel Khartabil Memorial Fund: Egypt-based The Mosireen Collective, and Lebanon-based Sharq.org and ASI-REM/ADEF Lebanon. For all the details, see the announcement on the Creative Commons website.

GNOME 3.28 is ready for prime time after receiving its first point release on Friday, which includes numerous improvements and bug fixes. See the announcement for all the details on version 3.28.1.

Apache Subversion 1.10 has been released. This version is "a superset of all previous Subversion releases, and is as of the time of its release considered the current "best" release. Any feature or bugfix in 1.0.x through 1.9.x is also in 1.10, but 1.10 contains features and bugfixes not present in any earlier release. The new features will eventually be documented in a 1.10 version of the free Subversion book." New features include improved path-based authorization, new interactive conflict resolver, added support for LZ4 compression and more. See the release notes for more information.

A new version of Mixxx, the free and open-source DJ software, was released today. Version 2.1 has "new and improved controller mappings, updated Deere and LateNight skins, overhauled effects system, and much more".

Kayenta, a new open-source project from Google and Netflix for automated deployment monitoring was announced recently. GeekWire reports that the project's goal is "to help other companies that want to modernize their application deployment practices but don't exactly have the same budget and expertise to build their own solution."