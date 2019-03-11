News briefs for March 11, 2019.

Audacity recently released version 2.3.1. This new version restores Linux support, which was missing in the previous version, and also fixes more than 20 bugs and improves Audacity for macOS. For details on all the new features, go here, and see also the release notes.

NVIDIA is acquiring Mellanox. Phoronix reports that NVIDIA confirmed this morning that the company "will be acquiring Mellanox for $6.9 billion USD" by the end of 2019. Also from the Phoronix post: "Acquiring Mellanox is a high performance computing (HPC) play and now gives NVIDIA more exposure in this space outside of GPU/compute with Mellanox's interconnect products widely being used among high-end servers for Ethernet and other network technologies. NVIDIA and Mellanox hardware is already used in both the much talked about Sierra and Summit super-computers."

Flickr has announced that all CC-licensed images will be protected. According to the Creative Commons article, "all CC-licensed and public domain images on the platform will be protected and exempted from upload limits. This includes images uploaded in the past, as well as those yet to be shared. In effect, this means that CC-licensed images and public domain works will always be free on Flickr for any users to upload and share."

ExTiX 19.3, Build 190307, was released last week. This version is based on the upcoming Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo, uses the Xfce Desktop 4.13 and the 5.0.0-exton kernel. The developer notes that "The best thing with ExTiX 19.3 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! As an alternative to Xfce4 you can run Kodi 18.2 Leia." You can download ExTiX 19.3 from SourceForge.

Two Fedora Test Days are scheduled for this week. The first one is tomorrow, March 12, for testing kernel 5.0, and the second is Wednesday, March 13, for testing Fedora's IoT Edition. See the Kernel Test Day Wiki and the IoT Test Day Wiki for more information on how to participate.