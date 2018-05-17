News briefs for May 17, 2018.

AsteroidOS 1.0 is now available. Released yesterday, the open-source operating system for smartwatches is finally available after four years in the works. As posted on the AsteroidOS website, "AsteroidOS is built on standard Linux technologies including OpenEmbedded, opkg, Wayland, Qt5, systemd, BlueZ, and PulseAudio. This makes it the ideal platform to build any sort of wearable project you can imagine. Do you want to run Docker on your watch? AsteroidOS can do it. Do you want to run Quake on your watch? AsteroidOS can do that too. The sky is really the limit! Our community welcomes anyone interested in playing with a smartwatch project."

Yesterday the Senate voted to reverse the net neutrality repeal. As reported by Ars Technica and elsewhere, if the Congressional Review Act "is approved by the House and signed by President Trump, Internet service providers would have to continue following rules that prohibit blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization." If Congress doesn't act, the net neutrality rules expire on June 11.

Qt 3D Studio 2.0 beta was released yesterday. This release includes a new runtime and viewer application, improved data input, editor improvements and more.

Have a release party for openSUSE Leap 15. See the openSUSE page for how you can help the community spread the word, and see the Launch Party Wiki to sign up and add your party to the map. openSUSE Leap 15 launches May 25, 2018.

Linspire Server 2018 was released this week. Linspire Server is based on Ubuntu Server 16.04 and is intended for small to medium-size businesses and schools. It is fee to download and use under a self-support license.