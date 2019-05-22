News briefs for May 22, 2019.

The Antergos Linux distro is calling it quits. The developers of the Arch-based distro say they no longer have time to maintain it properly, and are taking the action now while the code is still working in case other developers want to start their own projects with it. From the Antergos blog: "For existing Antergos users: there is no need to worry about your installed systems as they will continue to receive updates directly from Arch. Soon, we will release an update that will remove the Antergos repos from your system along with any Antergos-specific packages that no longer serve a purpose due to the project ending. Once that is completed, any packages installed from the Antergos repo that are in the AUR will begin to receive updates from there."

HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) software has been updated to version 3.19.5 for Linux-based OSes. According to Softpedia News, this new release of the open-source and free print, scan and fax driver solution for HP printers and scanners supports "a plethora of new HP printers" (too many to list here), and it also brings support for several new distros, such as "Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Debian GNU/Linux 9.8, and Fedora 30". See the official HPLIP 3.19.5 Release Notes for more information.

Kali Linux announces its second release of the year, Kali Linux 2019.2. This release "brings our kernel up to version 4.19.28, fixes numerous bugs, includes many updated packages, and most excitingly, features a new release of Kali Linux NetHunter!" You can download it from here.

Tails 3.14 has been released. The release fixes many security issues, so you are urged to update as soon as possible. Some changes include an update to kernel 4.19.37, enabling "all available mitigations for the MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) attacks and disable SMT (simultaneous multithreading) on all vulnerable processors to fix the RIDL, Fallout and ZombieLoad security vulnerabilities" and updating the Tor Browser to 8.5, among others.

openSUSE 15.1 Leap has been released. This release includes a huge number of new features, such as improved YaST functionality, an entirely new graphics stack update and much more. Go here to download the ISO image and see the openSUSE Wiki for more details on all of the new features in 15.1