News briefs for August 13, 2018.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and The Linux Foundation launched the Academy Software Foundation late last week. The ASF's mission is to "increase the quality and quantity of contributions to the content creation industry's open source software base; to provide a neutral forum to coordinate cross-project efforts; to provide a common build and test infrastructure; and to provide individuals and organizations a clear path to participation in advancing our open source ecosystem". Interested developers can sign up to join the mailing list here.

The Linux 4.18 kernel is out. See this Phoronix post for a list of the best features of this new kernel.

And, the GNU Linux-libre 4.18-gnu deblobbed version, which removes all non-free components from Linux, is now available as well. You can find dources and tarballs here.

DXVK 0.65, a Vulkan-based library for running Direct3D 11 games in Wine, has been released. According to GamingOnLinux, the new version provides "better configuration for various games out of the box", along with several other fixes.

Canonical recently released a new Linux kernel live patch for all of its supported Ubuntu Linux operating system releases to address various security vulnerabilities, including the recent TCP flaw (CVE-2018-5390) and a few others (CVE-2018-13405, CVE-2018-13094, CVE-2018-1094 and CVE-2018-11506). Update now if you haven't already. (Source: Softpedia News.)