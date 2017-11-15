Zentera Systems, Inc.'s CoIP Security Enclave

Nov 15, 2017  By James Gray
 in

On the heels of being crowned "Cool Vendor in Cloud Security" by Gartner, Zentera Systems, Inc., announced an upgrade to its flagship CoIP Security Enclave solution. The solution enables enterprises to specify their micro-segmentation policies, which the Enclave software automatically converts into application-aware segmentation rules that protect application workloads in unified virtual overlay networks called "enclaves". Those workloads can be running anywhere, including on-premises and across any cloud, hybrid and multicloud environments.

This new release extends the flagship application with CoIP Smart Discovery capability, which self-scrutinizes workload behavior to uncover existing application compute flows and behavior. Based on this intel, enterprise IT security teams then can complete micro-segmentation definitions and find any potential gaps in their segmentation implementation quickly. Such intelligent automation saves teams considerable time and effort, especially in a hybrid environment where numerous applications and workloads are combined.

The Smart Discovery functionality is fully integrated with CoIP Application Interlock, an existing security capability that allows companies to specify which authorized applications in a specific CoIP enclave are allowed to access the enclave's network. All other applications are locked out, greatly enhancing enclave security. With CoIP Secure Enclave, says Zentera, a hybrid or cloud environment is no different from on-premises, and enterprises maintain complete control over connectivity and security to implement one unified security policy across all environments.

______________________

James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.