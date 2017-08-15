Write for Us!

Aug 15, 2017  By Shawn Powers
 in

Summer is slowly coming to an end, schools are going into session, and we're all gathering projects and topics to get us through the winter. If you have any interesting topics or projects you're working on, we'd love to hear about them. Whether you're learning the latest DevOps toolset or bolting a Raspberry Pi to your Roomba in order to GPS-map your family room, why not share with the class? Open source is built on sharing ideas, so if you have any ideas for an article you'd like to write for Linux Journal, send a pitch to ljeditor@linuxjournal.com! Now I just have to work on getting my cat to stay off the Roomba....

Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.