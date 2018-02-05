Write for Linux Journal!
Participate in the Linux Journal comeback!
We are always looking for new writers from the Linux community. If you're interested, please send a brief proposal to write@linuxjournal.com.
We're open to all ideas related to Linux, open source and adjacent technologies, but here are just a few topics to help get you started:
- Containers: Docker/Kubernetes
- Cloud
- AWS Lambda (and cloud native applications/serverless computing)
- Cryptocurrency
- Coreboot
- Continuous Integration
- Linux gaming
- C coding currently
- Internet of Things (IoT): specifically home automation
- Python
- Cool projects you've done with Linux/open source/RPi/etc
- Security
Looking forward to hearing from you!
And finally, if you're reading this and aren't interested in writing, but have ideas for articles you'd like to see someone else cover, please list them in the comments below.
______________________
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal