WPS Office 2016 for Linux
Promising the world's best office experience for the Linux community, WPS Software presents WPS Office 2016 for Linux: a high-performing yet considerably more affordable alternative to Microsoft Office that is fully compatible with and comparable to the constituent PowerPoint, Excel and Word applications. The WPS Office suite, with more than 1.2 billion installs across all platforms, is a complete office suite, including Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheets and a built-in PDF reader. Linux, Windows, Android and iOS versions are available.
WPS Office 2016 for Linux offers enhancements for the international Linux user community including remote file sharing, added search functionality, updated WPS export to PDF hyperlinks and improved IO operations for improved WPS file access speed. Compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats includes PPT, DOC, DOCX, XLS and XLSX. The Linux edition of WPS Office is compatible with Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Ubuntu, Mint, Knoppix and other platforms, supporting both 32- and 64-bit computing environments. The latest update is made possible with the support of the WPS Office Linux community.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
|WPS Office 2016 for Linux
|Aug 14, 2017
